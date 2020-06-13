Leeds United Discussed Friendly With Premier League Side

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United discussed holding a friendly with Everton, according to The Athletic.



Clubs across the Premier League and the Championship are preparing for the season restart and friendlies have been arranged by several teams.













Liverpool took on Blackburn Rovers at Anfield earlier this week and crushed Tony Mowbray's men 6-0, as they gear up to try and win the Premier League title quickly when the campaign resumes.



Leeds were also looking to take on top flight opposition and discussed holding a friendly with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.





However, the talks did not bear fruit and no game was able to be arranged.







Leeds are playing an eleven versus eleven game today, with the teams drawn from the first team and Under-23 squads.



The Whites return to competitive action next Sunday, when they take on Cardiff City in an away encounter.





Marcelo Bielsa's men are then due to welcome Fulham to Elland Road in what could be a key game as they look to kill off their competitors for an automatic promotion spot.

