XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

13/06/2020 - 13:55 BST

Leeds United Discussed Friendly With Premier League Side

 




Leeds United discussed holding a friendly with Everton, according to The Athletic

Clubs across the Premier League and the Championship are preparing for the season restart and friendlies have been arranged by several teams.  


 



Liverpool took on Blackburn Rovers at Anfield earlier this week and crushed Tony Mowbray's men 6-0, as they gear up to try and win the Premier League title quickly when the campaign resumes.

Leeds were also looking to take on top flight opposition and discussed holding a friendly with Carlo Ancelotti's Everton.
 


However, the talks did not bear fruit and no game was able to be arranged.



Leeds are playing an eleven versus eleven game today, with the teams drawn from the first team and Under-23 squads.

The Whites return to competitive action next Sunday, when they take on Cardiff City in an away encounter.
 


Marcelo Bielsa's men are then due to welcome Fulham to Elland Road in what could be a key game as they look to kill off their competitors for an automatic promotion spot.
 