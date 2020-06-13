Lucas Hernandez Won’t Be Happy – Bayern Munich Legend On Newcastle Linked Star’s Situation

Follow @insidefutbol





Bayern Munich legend Lothar Matthaus believes that Lucas Hernandez, who has been linked with Newcastle United, will not be happy at the Allianz Arena given his current situation and feels there will be talks over the player's future.



The former Atletico Madrid man has struggled to make an impact at Bayern Munich since joining last summer, with injury striking, but also a lack of game time leading to question marks over his future.













Newcastle, who are waiting to be taken over, have been linked with holding an interest in Hernandez, though the defender's agent insists his client does not want to leave Bayern Munich.



Legend Matthaus though thinks there is no way Hernandez can be happy with his current situation and is predicting talks will take place in the summer.





"I don't think he will be happy at Bayern Munich", Matthaus said on Sky Deutschland, after Hernandez clocked an hour before being substituted in his side's 2-1 win over Borussia Monchengladbach.







Matthaus explained that Hernandez "is certainly not satisfied that he sits on the bench more than he plays [and I] can imagine that there will be talks after the season."



His outing against Gladbach was his 20th of the season for Bayern Munich.





The Frenchman's contract at the Allianz Arena has another four years left to run, but the jury is out on whether he will start the 2020/21 campaign at the German club.

