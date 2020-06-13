Never Lets Himself Down – Sporting Director Impressed With Star On Loan From Liverpool

Follow @insidefutbol





Mainz sporting director Rouven Schroder has poured praise on Liverpool loan star Taiwo Awoniyi and indicated that Nigerian could stay at the club into 2020/21.



Awoniyi struggled to make an impact at Mainz during the first half of the season, but in recent weeks the Liverpool talent has put himself in the spotlight.













He has become a key part of the Mainz side and Schroder is hugely impressed by what he has seen from the 22-year-old, who he feels is the perfect example of a team player.



The Mainz sporting director told German daily Bild: "I am very, very positive about him.





"Taiwo never lets himself down. He always has his head up and the absolute will to improve; he is never negative. He is a symbol of how team sport works."







Awoniyi could even have played his way to an extended spell at Mainz, running into next season, with Schroder admitting that discussions with Liverpool are fully open.



"We are having discussions with Liverpool. That is an open position.





"We are now waiting for the last games. Then we will see what the next steps are."



Mainz sit just three points clear of the relegation playoff place in the Bundesliga, but won their last league match, 2-0 at Eintracht Frankfurt.



They are next in action at home against Augsburg on Sunday.

