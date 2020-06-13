Watford Hold Talks With Youcef Atal’s Entourage

Follow @insidefutbol





Watford have held talks with the entourage of Nice full-back Youcef Atal as they eye snapping him up.



Atal has been linked with a host of top clubs on the back of his performances for Nice, but the Ligue 1 side are not keen to lose his services.













However, Nice's desire to keep hold of the 24-year-old has not put off Watford who, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have held talks with the defender's entourage.



Serie A giants Napoli have also spoken to Atal's entourage, putting themselves in the mix and taking the temperature of his situation.





Atal is claimed to feel happy at Nice and he has a contract with the French side until the summer of 2023.







The Algeria international saw his season disrupted by injury this term and only made 13 appearances in Ligue 1 for Nice.



He helped Nice to finish in sixth place after 28 games, nine points off the top three Champions League spots in Ligue 1.





It remains to be seen if Nice might rethink their stance over letting the full-back leave if they receive a substantial proposal for his services when the transfer window opens.

