Birmingham City Hold Preliminary Talks With Nigel Clough

Birmingham City are considering Nigel Clough as their next manager, according to Sky Sports News.



Blues are looking for a new manager after the announcement that Pep Clotet will move on from his post as head coach at the end of the season.













Clough recently departed his role as Burton Albion boss as the League One side cut their costs and would be available for Birmingham to appoint.



The former Sheffield United boss is now on Birmingham's shortlist and has already held preliminary discussions with the Championship club.





However, Birmingham are not in any rush to make an appointment and will take their time over their next move.







Clough led Burton to a finish of 12th in League One this season as the Brewers picked up 48 points from their 35 games, with the season ending without being completed.



Clotet has Birmingham sitting in 16th place in the Championship, eight points clear of the bottom three and with nine matches left.





Blues take on West Brom away from home this coming Saturday as the Championship returns.

