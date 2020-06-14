XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

14/06/2020 - 14:19 BST

Celtic Keeping Transfer Plans On Ice As They Wait To See If This Happens

 




Celtic are waiting to see whether an acceptable offer comes in for Odsonne Edouard before finalising their transfer plans, according to the Sun

Edouard was recently handed Celtic's Player of the Year award after a campaign which saw him score 28 goals for the Bhoys.


 



The 22-year-old's exploits in Scotland have caught the eye of a number of clubs, including Premier League sides, and Celtic could be tested with bids for him in the summer.

The Bhoys are waiting to see if anyone offers an acceptable sum for Edouard, as they look at their likely summer business.
 


Celtic have been linked with other strikers, including Wolfsberger AC hitman Shon Weissman.



Edouard has won three Scottish Premiership titles during his time at the club and Celtic are shaping up to try and win an historic tenth title in a row next season.

He has now hit 60 goals in 126 appearances for Celtic, as well as providing 31 assists for his team-mates.
 


Keeping hold of Edouard into the 2020/21 campaign would be a big boost for the Scottish giants, but a substantial fee could hand Neil Lennon extra firepower in the transfer market.
 