Celtic Keeping Transfer Plans On Ice As They Wait To See If This Happens

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic are waiting to see whether an acceptable offer comes in for Odsonne Edouard before finalising their transfer plans, according to the Sun.



Edouard was recently handed Celtic's Player of the Year award after a campaign which saw him score 28 goals for the Bhoys.













The 22-year-old's exploits in Scotland have caught the eye of a number of clubs, including Premier League sides, and Celtic could be tested with bids for him in the summer.



The Bhoys are waiting to see if anyone offers an acceptable sum for Edouard, as they look at their likely summer business.





Celtic have been linked with other strikers, including Wolfsberger AC hitman Shon Weissman.







Edouard has won three Scottish Premiership titles during his time at the club and Celtic are shaping up to try and win an historic tenth title in a row next season.



He has now hit 60 goals in 126 appearances for Celtic, as well as providing 31 assists for his team-mates.





Keeping hold of Edouard into the 2020/21 campaign would be a big boost for the Scottish giants, but a substantial fee could hand Neil Lennon extra firepower in the transfer market.

