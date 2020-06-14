Could Work Both Ways – Brighton Star On Arsenal Playing First

Follow @insidefutbol





Brighton & Hove Albion defender Dan Burn thinks that there can be arguments made both ways as to whether Arsenal will have an advantage or be disadvantaged in returning to action before the Seagulls.



Mikel Arteta's Arsenal take on Pep Guardiola's Manchester City on Wednesday, while they are then up against Brighton on Saturday.













The Gunners will have had little time to recover before facing Brighton, while the Seagulls should go into the game fresh.



Burn feels that Arsenal playing first will allow his side to take a look at what the Gunners have been working on, however he also thinks that Arteta's men could gain an advantage from having played in what will be changed circumstances.





"It could work both ways", he told his club's official site.







"It’s a slight advantage for us because we can see what they have worked on but it’s an advantage to them that they have already had a game.



"Matchday routines are going to be different and having already done that it might give them a slight advantage.





"But they won’t have been able to study us, so I think it evens itself out."



Brighton are just two points above the bottom three in the Premier League, but have a better goal difference than any side from 13th place down.



After playing Arsenal the Seagulls are set to head to lock horns with Leicester City, before then playing host to Manchester United.

