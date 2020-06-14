David Moyes Really Has Made Sure We’re Ready To Go Insists West Ham Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United defender Aaron Cresswell believes that David Moyes and the fitness coaches have made sure the players are ready to go when the Premier League resumes.



The Premier League resumes on Wednesday with Manchester City hosting Arsenal and Aston Villa welcoming Sheffield United.













There are a further two fixtures on Saturday before Moyes' West Ham are in action at home against Nuno's Wolves.



West Ham last played on 7th March when they went down to a 1-0 defeat at Arsenal and it remains to be seen in what shape teams across the league are like after the lengthy break.





Cresswell though is full of praise for how Moyes and the West Ham fitness team have prepared the players and he thinks come kick-off against Wolves they will be ready to go.







"It’s been tough for us as, when the lockdown was on, we only had one hour a day to exercise outside and we weren’t allowed to the training ground at that point, but now we’re raring to go and we’re ready", Cresswell told West Ham TV.



"The gaffer and the fitness coaches have really made sure that they haven’t left anything behind and they’re making sure we’re ready to go come the first game next Saturday, so from that point of view we’re fully prepared and ready to go.





"It’s going to be tough with nine games in six weeks, but everyone is in that boat and we’ve got to be looking to make sure we’re ready for Wolves next Saturday."



West Ham had lost four of their last six Premier League games before the season was suspended.



Following a meeting with Wolves, they head to take on Tottenham Hotspur before another London derby in the shape of Frank Lampard's Chelsea.

