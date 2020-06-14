Don’t Know My Future Admits Everton Star As Contract Ticks Down Following Loan Spell

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton left-sided star Luke Garbutt has admitted his future is up in the air with the expiry of his contract at Goodison Park this summer.



Garbutt has concluded a season-long loan deal at Ipswich Town after the League One season was declared to have finished.













The 27-year-old is now waiting to see what the future holds and will hold talks with his agent to explore what options are available to him.



Garbutt stressed that he would not rule out joining Ipswich on a permanent basis as he enjoyed his spell at Portman Road, making 30 appearances across all competitions under Paul Lambert.





Asked about what the future holds for him, Garbutt told Ipswich's official site: "I’m out of contract with Everton this summer. Once everything is wrapped up football wise, I’ll have ongoing talks with my representative, my agent.







"We’ll put something together and see what options I do have. I’ll see what clubs are interested, see what Ipswich are saying.



"Right now, it’s early days so I don’t really know what my future holds. It’ll be a drawn out process throughout the summer", Garbutt stressed.





"Hopefully I can get to a point where I’ve got a decision to make on a number of clubs.



"That’s not to say that I don’t rule out a permanent move to Ipswich if they were to offer me something through the summer because I really enjoyed my time here. I would never rule that situation out", he added.



Garbutt spent time in the youth academy at Leeds United before joining Everton for a fee of £600,000 as a highly rated talent.



The defender has had a series of loan spells away from Everton, spending time at Cheltenham Town, Colchester United, Fulham, Wigan Athletic and Oxford United prior to his switch to Ipswich.

