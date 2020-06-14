It’s No Small Thing – Marco van Ginkel On Chelsea Contract Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Marco van Ginkel has expressed his delight that Chelsea want to extend his contract, although he has not yet agreed to put pen to paper.



The midfielder has been dogged by injury problems since he moved to Chelsea from Vitesse in 2013 and played his last competitive match two years ago.













Van Ginkel is out of contract at Chelsea this summer and it had been thought that his time with the Blues would come to an end, opening the door for a free transfer exit.



Chelsea though want to keep Van Ginkel and convince him to pen a fresh contract at Stamford Bridge; the Blues have made him an offer.





The 27-year-old is delighted to feel wanted and told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad: "I am very happy with that sign of trust from Chelsea.







"It is no small thing that a club try to keep you in this uncertain period after such a long time with injury.



"Apparently they see something in me, although we still have to work it out", Van Ginkel added.





The midfielder is set to have other options if he does not pen a fresh contract at Chelsea and has been in touch with officials at former club PSV Eindhoven, where he spent time on loan. He is pleased they are keeping tabs on him



"It is really not only about my contract or future plans, but also about exchanging experiences", he explained.



"There is reciprocal human interest and I really appreciate that."



Van Ginkel's agent Karel Jansen is holding talks with Chelsea and if the midfielder opts not to sign he will be able to move as a free transfer.

