Lay Down Marker Against Leeds United – Cardiff City Boss Rallies Troops

Neil Harris has urged his Cardiff City side to put down a marker against Leeds United when the Championship resumes next weekend.



The Bluebirds are due to host Leeds next Sunday as they aim to deal the Whites' automatic promotion hopes a blow and boost their own prospects of finishing in a playoff spot.













Harris makes no bones about the fact that the unexpected break in action means the tempo of games will be down when the Championship returns.



However, he is relishing what is to come and feels that his side can give a signal of their playoff ambitions by putting Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds to the sword.





"The tempo of the games probably won’t be quite the tempo of what they were in March", he was quoted as saying by Cardiff's official site.







"But we’ve seen in Germany that after four of five games the standard and pace returns.



"This is a really exciting period now. We want to be in the playoffs and force our way in there; that’s been the plan since I’ve come in.





"Even with a tough run in, we’re going to really make the most of this; we’ve got the opportunity to lay down a marker against Leeds and then make a statement – and take some points – off some of the teams around us.



"We’re looking forward to this", Harris added.



The jury is out on how each team will respond to having had to deal with unexpected circumstances, including a period of individual training for the players, but Leeds are likely to start as favourites to pick up all three points.

