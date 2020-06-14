Of Course – Sead Haksabanovic Admits Relief After Swapping West Ham For Norrkoping

Follow @insidefutbol





Sead Haksabanovic has admitted he feels relief that his future as been resolved after he completed a permanent move from West Ham United to IFK Norrkoping.



The attacking midfielder had been due to see his loan at Norrkoping from West Ham run out at the end of the month and would have had to return to the Hammers.













Norrkoping though managed to agree a deal with West Ham which has made Haksabanovic their most expensive ever signing.



He has also secured his long term future by signing a contract at Norrkoping which runs until 2024.





Haksabanovic admits he is relieved to have now resolved his future and insists that Norrkoping are the club he wants to be at.







"Of course [I feel relief] since I did not know what could happen, where I could go", he was quoted as saying by Swedish daily Barometern.



"Now that it's done, it's pretty nice.





"Now I know I'll be here and this is where I want to be", Haksabanovic added.



The attacking midfielder got his permanent spell at Norrkoping off to the perfect start on Sunday as he scored and helped his side to a 2-1 win over Kalmar.



The match was Norrkoping's first Allsvenskan fixture of the campaign and they next have a tough looking trip to play AIK on the agenda.

