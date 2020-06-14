XRegister
14/06/2020 - 16:38 BST

Qatari Giants In Talks To Land Tottenham Hotspur Linked M’Baye Niang

 




Qatari giants Al-Duhail are in talks to land Tottenham Hotspur linked attacker M'Baye Niang from Rennes. 

Niang, who has also been linked with Marseille, Monaco and Lyon, is expected to move on from Rennes this summer after a season which saw him score eleven goals in 29 Ligue 1 games and catch the eye.


 



Premier League side Tottenham have been positioning themselves in the race, but Al-Duhail are pressing the accelerator and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, have opened talks.

The Qatari side have opened lines of communication with Rennes and also with the player himself, as they look to tempt him to the Middle East.
 


It is claimed that Niang has not shut the door on a potential move to Qatar.



Al-Duhail have made a splash in the transfer market and have former Juventus pair Medhi Benatia and Mario Mandzukic in the ranks.

They currently sit top of the Qatar Stars League with a four-point lead over Al-Rayyan.
 


Niang came through the youth system at French side Caen and was snapped up by AC Milan in 2012, with the Rossoneri beating off Arsenal to secure his signature.
 