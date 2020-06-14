XRegister
14/06/2020 - 14:28 BST

Sunderland Confirm Striker Departure

 




Sunderland have confirmed that hitman Kyle Lafferty has left the club. 

The striker landed at the Stadium of Light on a short-term contract in the January transfer window and was thrown into the side's promotion push in League One.


 



Lafferty was handed eleven outings for Sunderland by boss Phil Parkinson and managed to chip in with two goals, grabbing a brace against Gillingham in a 2-2 draw.

Following the end of the League One season and with Sunderland set to spend another year in the third tier, he has now departed.
 


Sunderland announced via their official site: "Sunderland AFC can confirm that Kyle Lafferty has left the club."



Lafferty, 32, will now be looking for another club to join as a free agent and has had a much travelled career.

He has played his club football in Scotland, England, Switzerland, Italy, Turkey and Norway, while he has won 75 caps for Northern Ireland.
 


The striker was on the books at Rangers from 2018 until 2019, and had a stint in Norway at Sarpsborg before joining Sunderland.
 