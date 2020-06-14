Tottenham Talent Keen To Play, Loan Possible

Follow @insidefutbol





Troy Parrott is keen to make sure he is playing football in the 2020/21 campaign, meaning a loan away from Tottenham Hotspur could be a possibility, according to football.london.



The young striker is rated highly at Tottenham, but boss Jose Mourinho has taken the view that he is not yet ready for the demands of senior football in a Spurs shirt.













A host of Championship clubs wanted to take Parrott on loan in January, but he stayed put at Tottenham.



Parrott is now looking to make sure he is playing next season and if he is not going to clock game time at Tottenham then a loan could be possible.





The striker was given five minutes of Premier League football over two appearances earlier this season, while he also received 24 minutes in the FA Cup and 66 in the EFL Cup.







Mourinho did put Parrott on the bench for Tottenham's Champions League trips to Bayern Munich and RB Leipzig, handing him senior squad involvement.



He has already won his first senior international cap with the Republic of Ireland, featuring in a friendly against New Zealand.





Parrott is under contract at Tottenham until the summer of 2023 and will be looking to kick on with his development over the coming months.

