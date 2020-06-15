Arsenal Amongst Clutch of Clubs To Put Offers To 18-Year-Old Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal have made Paris Saint-Germain youngster Tanguy Kouassi an offer, joining a host of clubs in wanting the 18-year-old.



The defender is expected to leave the Parc des Princes this summer, with his contract at the French champions due to expire.













PSG coach Thomas Tuchel rates Kouassi and the defender was handed 13 outings for the senior team over the course of the season.



Clubs are now moving to tempt the centre-back and, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Arsenal have put a proposal to Kouassi.





Bayern Munich and Monaco have also sent offers to the defender, while Rennes have made him a lucrative proposal.







Rennes have offered Kouassi a four-year contract worth around €2m per year, as well as promising him a signing-on bonus of between €2m and €3m.



Borussia Dortmund are in the mix too and a switch to Germany would see him link up with former PSG youngster Dan-Axel Zagadou.





Kouassi, who is also able to operate as a defensive midfielder, has been capped by France up to Under-18 level.

