Claim From Germany: Newcastle United and PSG Linked Lucas Hernandez Has Change of Heart

Lucas Hernandez, who has been linked with Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain, can now imagine leaving Bayern Munich, it has been claimed in Germany.



The defender only made the move to Bayern Munich from Atletico Madrid last summer as the German giants forked out €80m to take him to the Allianz Arena.













His spell at the Bavarians has been troubled though with injury affecting his time on the pitch, while even when fit Hernandez has struggled to clock up significant game time.



Newcastle have been linked with Hernandez, while PSG are now mooted as a destination, but the message from the player's camp has been that he will not leave Bayern Munich.





According to German outlet Fussball Transfers though, that has now changed.







It is claimed that Hernandez can now imagine leaving Bayern Munich in the summer.



The France international is not happy with his lack of playing time, while his wife has not settled in Germany.





Hernandez can imagine a return to Spain, though it is unclear to which of La Liga's sides he would be able to head.



The 24-year-old came through the youth system at Atletico Madrid and has been capped on 17 occasions by France.

