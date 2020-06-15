XRegister
15/06/2020 - 22:46 BST

Interest In Celtic Star From Premier League Side Cools

 




Leicester City have cooled their interest in Celtic defender Kristoffer Ajer, according to the Evening Times.

Ajer has been tipped to move on from Celtic this summer after his displays in Scotland, helping the club to a ninth title in a row, attracted interest from a host of clubs. 

 



Leicester boss Brendan Rodgers knows what Ajer can do due to his spell as Celtic manager and the Foxes have been linked with wanting to sign the Norwegian centre-back.

However, Leicester are now cooling their interest in Ajer and are instead focusing in on Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard, a player they chased in the January transfer window.
 


Rodgers targeted Vestergaard in January this year, but a deal between the Saints and Foxes did not come to fruition.



The former Liverpool boss could make another attempt to sign the Danish centre-back in the upcoming transfer window, in the hopes of securing the player at the second time of asking.

With Leicester cooling their interest in Ajer, Celtic will be boosted in their hopes of keeping hold of the centre-back for a crunch 2020/21 campaign.
 


Ajer recently parted ways with his agent, who had suggested earlier this year that the Norwegian would be leaving Celtic this summer.
 