My Dedication Level Won’t Drop – Everton Winger

Everton winger Bernard has insisted that while he wants to start every single game for the Toffees, he will not let his level of dedication drop if he is overlooked or only handed limited action.



Bernard has featured in 19 matches in the Premier League this season for Everton, six of which have been under manager Carlo Ancelotti, who was appointed as boss in December.













The 27-year-old winger will be keen to be included on the team-sheet for the Merseyside derby against Liverpool on Sunday, which will be the Toffees’ first game back following the suspension of the Premier League in March.



Bernard admits that his team-mates are relishing the Premier League restart and makes no bones about the fact that he wants to play in every Everton game.





The Brazilian is though keen to stress that even if he is overlooked, which he accepts can happen for a multitude of different reasons, he will continue to strive to give his all and put in increased effort into the next match.







Bernard told EvertonTV: “For us it's our profession, we go into every game intending to win, but it’s also something we love doing,



“There are, of course, some players who start every game but in top-level football these days we are all starting players, we all have to be ready and focused for the opportunity to play and give our best.





“I want to start every game possible and so does every other player.



“I want to play and show my worth, show what I'm capable of, but there are tactics, considerations on how the opposition play and which player fits best or who could surprise the opposition.



“You have to respect this and wait for your moment.



“If I'm chosen to play in every game, or just in some games, I'll continue to be as dedicated as ever, putting in more and more effort towards starting every game.”



Everton who are currently 12th place in the league table with 37 points, just six points adrift of the top six with only nine games to go.



The Toffees will be keen to hit the ground running and challenge for a place in Europe next season.

