Paris Saint-Germain Consider Chelsea Star But Player Not Priority

Follow @insidefutbol





Paris Saint-Germain are continuing discussions aimed at potentially signing Tiemoue Bakayoko from Chelsea, but he is not a priority for the French champions at present.



Chelsea signed Bakyoko after his impressive performances for Monaco drew their attention, with the Blues sealing the deal for around £40m.













However, the 25-year old struggled to make his mark in the Premier League and he was sent out on a season-long loan deal to AC Milan the following summer.



Bakayaoko initially struggled to get in to the starting line-up at AC Milan but gradually found his feet at the San Siro, returning to the Blues at the end of the loan deal.





He is now on loan at Monaco and PSG have been thinking of him as a potential option, with discussions over a swoop still taking place, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.







Chelsea want £32m to sell Bakayoko this summer, a fee PSG are not prepared to pay.



They are though willing to consider signing the midfielder on a loan agreement.





However, Bakayoko is not a priority for PSG and they are focusing their attentions on other potential midfield signings.



Bakayoko made 20 appearances for Monaco this season, registering a goal and two assists during his time at the club.

