Saint-Etienne’s Chances of Keeping Everton Target Rated As Slim

Follow @insidefutbol





Saint-Etienne could find it difficult to keep hold of Everton target Denis Bouanga this summer, with the French side set to sell the 25-year-old if an offer of €15m arrives, it has been claimed in France.



Les Verts only snapped up Bouanga from Nimes last summer and he made an instant impact over the course of the recently concluded campaign.













The Gabon winger is a wanted man and Saint-Etienne have already turned down a proposal of over €10m from Rennes.



However, according to French outlet Buzzsport.fr, the chances of Saint-Etienne keeping hold of Bouanga into next season are slim.





Everton are keen on the winger and it is claimed that if the Toffees do bid €15m for Bouanga then Saint-Etienne will not reject the proposal.







The 25-year-old made 35 appearances for Saint-Etienne over the course of the season and grabbed 12 goals, while also chipping in with five assists for his team-mates.



Saint-Etienne finished just three points above the bottom three in Ligue 1 this season, with the campaign brought to an early close.





Bouanga scored in the club's final Ligue 1 match, a 1-1 draw at home against Bordeaux in early March.

