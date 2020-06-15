The Game Needs The Fans – Ipswich Boss Paul Lambert

Follow @insidefutbol





Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has warned that football clubs need the fans and admits he fears for clubs less fortunate than his own if behind closed doors games continue for a lengthy period.



League One has now been brought to a close for the season and Ipswich are focusing on the 2020/21 campaign.













Clubs in League One and League Two felt completing the season could prove to be too expensive and opted to settle the leagues on a points per game basis.



Ipswich manager Lambert has credited the owner of the club Marcus Evans for his financial support and stressed the club would have been in trouble if not for Evans’ backing.





Lambert expressed the importance of fans in stadiums, claiming clubs less fortunate than Ipswich will find themselves in trouble if they have to keep playing behind closed doors, but insisted his side will get back to playing without supporters if they are left with no choice.







“We are fortunate, we have a good owner in Marcus [Evans] and with the money he puts into the club”, Lambert told the club’s official site.



“It could easily be a big problem if he wasn’t here and I do fear for other clubs.





“The game needs the fans.



"It’s not the same game without supporters in the stadium and the longer that goes on, the more clubs less fortunate than ourselves will find themselves in real trouble.



“If we go back and start playing again without supporters, then we will get on with it like everyone else but the most important thing is that it’s safe for the players and staff to return and then when fans do come back, they feel safe and secure coming back into stadiums.”



Ipswich finished eleventh in the League One table and are shaping up for another season of football in the third tier.

