We All Need This – Everton Attacker On Building Winning Team

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton winger Bernard has stressed the club as a whole need to have a winning mentality if they have any desire to compete for trophies and believes their manager Carlo Ancelotti is the perfect man to bring in the change as he is a proven winner.



The Toffees experienced a poor start to the Premier League this season, finding themselves in the relegation zone in December under previous manager Marco Silva.













Ancelotti’s arrival saw a rise in form and spirits for the Merseyside club, with the Toffees now in 12th spot and in contention for a top ten finish or even a late dash into a Europa League spot.



The ex-Shakhtar Donetsk man feels the club as a whole need to form a winning mentality if they aspire to compete for trophies in the future and has stressed the determination needs to come from every corner of the club.





Bernard hailed his manager as the perfect man to guide the club forward as he feels his track of winning trophies will push the Toffees forward in their desire to compete for trophies.







“I believe all us players have this determination and desire for Everton to be a winning team”, Bernard told the club’s official site.



“I think this determination needs to come from the security guards at the entrance to Finch Farm to Carlo Ancelotti, the board and the Chairman.





“This desire and will to win and positivity need to come from all of us.



“It's not just feeling and having this desire, it's also about effort and giving our everything on the pitch in training and games for this to happen.



“We have a manager who is a proven winner and has this desire to win and I believe we are being guided very well by the right person.”



Bernard made the move to Goodison Park in the summer of 2018, signing a four-year deal with the club.

