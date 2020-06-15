We Went Looking For Him, He’s Like Erling Haaland – Former Midfielder On Leeds Target Adolfo Gaich

Follow @insidefutbol





Former midfielder Peton believes that San Lorenzo striker Adolfo Gaich, who has been linked with Leeds United, is similar to Erling Haaland and has warned the Argentine side over selling him too cheaply.



The 21-year-old has been capped by Argentina at international level and his performances for San Lorenzo have seen him linked with a switch to Europe.











Italian giants Inter are keen on Gaich, while Atalanta, Gent and West Brom are also credited with admiring him.



And Leeds, with Argentine tactician Marcelo Bielsa at the helm, are firm fans of the San Lorenzo marksman and have been tipped to add him to the Elland Road ranks.





Former Huesca midfielder Peton, who now transitioned into the media with Spanish TV programme El Chiringuito, rates Gaich and feels he sees shades of Borussia Dortmund striker Haaland in the Argentine.







He told San Lorenzo Primero: "Gaich has a very clear European horizon.



"He is not so much of a scorer, but has a physical strength similar to that of Haaland.





"Selling him for less than €10m would not be good business."



Peton still works with his former club Huesca, who currently sit fourth in the Spanish second tier, and he admits that his side were prepared to put a proposal in for Gaich last summer, which amused San Lorenzo.



"Last summer we went looking for him, but when we wanted to bid it gave them a fit of laughter."



Gaich came through the youth ranks at San Lorenzo and before winning his first Argentina cap was capped at Under-20 and Under-23 level.

