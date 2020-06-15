We’re Raring To Go – West Ham Star On Premier League Restart

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United starlet Declan Rice has admitted the Hammers are eagerly waiting for the Premier League restart and has stressed the players are determined to please the fans with their performances.



The Irons resume their campaign with an encounter with Wolves on Saturday at the London Stadium after having struggled with their form in the Premier League, languishing in the bottom half of the table for most of the season.













The Hammers will be hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes when they take on Wolves, who are competing for a place in Europe and are enjoying their time in the Premier League after making the jump to the top tier the previous season.



Rice claims every club in the league are in the same boat at the moment and stressed the players and the fans have got to understand the gravity of the situation and respect the decisions that have been made, with the 21-year old adding he knows their fans will be at home cheering them on.





The youngster, a product of the club’s youth academy, insists the players are eager to continue their season on Saturday and admits they are dedicated to making the fans happy when they step out on the pitch on the weekend.







“Every club is the same and we’ve got to respect what is going on and I’m sure our fans will”, Rice told the club’s official site.



“They’ll be at home cheering.





“I know what West Ham fans are like and they’ll be there, cheering us on.



“For me personally, the fans are great with me, I get some great messages from fans and when you see little things it really brightens up your day, so we’re raring to go and we want to make the fans happy.”



Rice has risen through the ranks at West Ham, emerging as a crucial player for the Hammers and completing 90 minutes in every single league game for the Irons this season, while registering two assists in the process.

