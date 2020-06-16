Andre Villas-Boas Big Fan of Watford Target, Marseille Initiate Talks

Follow @insidefutbol





Andre Villas-Boas is keen for Marseille to beat Watford to the signature of Reims star Hassane Kamara and the French giants have already kicked off their efforts.



The Reims left-back is expected to be a man in demand this summer and was wanted in the January transfer window as several clubs spied his qualities.













Watford, who were keen in January, are admirers and have made an offer of up to €3m, plus €2m in bonus payments, while Nice are also keen.



Marseille also want Kamara and, according to French outlet Foot Mercato, Villas-Boas is a big fan of the 26-year-old.





Villas-Boas believes that Kamara could prove to be the perfect addition for Marseille as he wants an alternative to Jordan Amavi on the left side of defence.







Kamara only has a year left on his Reims contract and has made no secret of his desire to test himself at a bigger club.



Marseille are claimed to have already opened talks between the different parties as they look at a potential swoop.





Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace showed interest in Kamara in January and he finished the season for Reims having made 28 appearances across all competitions.

