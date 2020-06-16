Arsenal Haven’t Changed, Won’t Get Fifth – Mark Lawrenson

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Mark Lawrenson has warned that a three-month break and some promising form before the pause has not changed Arsenal and does not expect the Gunners to be able to finish fifth.



Arsenal had a slow start to the season and are currently in ninth place in the Premier League table, five points away from the top five with a game in hand.













The Gunners face defending champions Manchester City on Wednesday as the league resumes, with Mikel Arteta’s men aiming for a place in Europe next season.



Manchester City potentially missing out on European football next season would mean that Arsenal could secure a Champions League berth if they manage a fifth place finish.





However, Lawrenson believes that even if Manchester City’s appeal is denied, the Gunners will fall short as they are still the same old Arsenal.







He further added that the Gunners' last three wins are not a sign of a changed squad, but instead he sees the victories as results that are to be expected.



Lawrenson wrote in his BBC Sport column: “City's potential European ban is hanging over them a little bit – the decision on their appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport is due in July.





“But even if their suspension is upheld, I cannot see Arsenal making fifth spot and qualifying for the Champions League that way.



“Yes, they won three league games in a row before the season was stopped but they were playing teams you would expect them to beat – West Ham, Everton and Newcastle.



“It was not a sign that anything had changed with the Gunners.



"It might feel like a new season, but they are the same old Arsenal.”



Following their game with Manchester City this week, Arsenal will face Brighton and Southampton in the league before their FA Cup quarter-final against Sheffield United.

