Bayern Munich In Advanced Talks To Land Arsenal Targeted Teenager

Bayern Munich are in advanced talks to land Paris Saint-Germain defender Tanguy Kouassi, who is also wanted by Arsenal.



Kouassi is out of contract at PSG this summer and is poised to leave the club, despite being rated by coach Thomas Tuchel and having been handed playing time this season.













He has received contract proposals from a host of clubs, including Arsenal, but according to German outlet Fussball Transfers, Bayern Munich are now in advanced talks to sign him.



The Bavarians have been in touch with Kouassi and have put a proposal to him.





The club believe the 18-year-old would be a perfect fit as they are looking for a centre-back who is also capable of operating in the role of a number 6.







Kouassi would cost in the region of just €300,000 in terms of a training fee.



There is further interest from Germany in the shape of Borussia Monchengladbach and Borussia Dortmund.





It remains to be seen where the defender will end up and how he views Arsenal's proposal amidst a host of offers he has received in recent weeks.

