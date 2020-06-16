Cardiff Boss Wary of Pitch Factor Ahead of Leeds United Clash

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City boss Neil Harris believes that the state of the pitch could play its part in his side's Championship meeting with Leeds United this weekend.



The Bluebirds will be keen to make an impact in their first game back on Sunday, as they bid to claim a spot in the playoffs at the end of the Championship season.













The jury is still out as to how clubs will manage following the three-month break from training and playing regularly, but some teams have participated in friendly games in preparation for the restart.



Reviewing the footage from the games, the Cardiff manager pointed out that clubs will have to deal with rustiness on the pitch as most of the goals conceded were due to mistakes as opposed to good build-up play before goals.





And with Leeds the visitors to Wales this weekend, Harris believes that the different nature of the pitch is something that players will need to get used to.







“Games could be won or lost on mistakes, or by limiting errors”, he was quoted as saying by Dai Sports.



“There will be rustiness and the players will have to get used to the dry pitches.





“I expect lots of mistakes and plenty of goals.



“If you look at some of the footage that has been put on line from recent friendly games, we saw a lot of goals from people treading on the ball, from short passes and from people cutting out passes.



“It hasn’t been about great play leading up to a goal, it has been about the mistake.



“The heat could also become a factor over the next few weeks if the temperature gets up to the eighties or nineties – we’ve not used to playing competitive matches in June and July.”



Leeds are on course to secure automatic promotion and win the Championship, but with only a point difference between the Whites and second placed West Bromwich Albion, Leeds will be keen to avoid a slip-up in their first game back.

