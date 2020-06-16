He Would Have Improved Us – Liverpool Legend On Timo Werner

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Phil Thompson believes that Chelsea bound Timo Werner would have improved the Reds and is disappointed the club are not signing him.



Reds boss Jurgen Klopp wanted to sign Werner and the player was keen to head to Anfield, but Liverpool's powerbrokers were unwilling to splash the cash needed to do the deal given the football landscape.













Werner is now bound for Chelsea, with Frank Lampard's men set to pay his release clause and the striker happy to make the move to Stamford Bridge.



Liverpool great Thompson is disappointed and stressed the Reds should have added the German striker to their ranks when they had the chance as he is sure he would have improved them.





Thompson admits he would have taken the up the chance to sign Werner though he understands the concern around how much the German would have cost.







“I think you should always try and improve when you are on the up, when you are playing well, that is when you should look to back it up”, Thompson said on Sky Sports.



“I would have loved to have seen him come. But Liverpool have not done that.





“Looking at it, it would have probably cost them too much. Maybe Klopp’s thinking we can’t afford to have somebody for that price just sitting on the bench.



“And he would be alright for three or four years, I’d have took that risk if he wanted to come.



“I think you have to improve your team when you are on top and he would have improved us [Liverpool].”



Werner has hit the back of the net on 25 occasions in 31 games in the Bundesliga and is set to link up with Hakim Ziyech at Chelsea for the 2020/21 campaign.

