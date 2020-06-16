XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

16/06/2020 - 23:24 BST

He’s Like This Player – Former Coach of Leeds Target Florentino Luis On Elite Talent

 




Joao Tralhao, who coached highly rated talent Florentino Luis in the youth ranks at Benfica, has compared the Leeds United midfield target with Real Madrid star Casemiro. 

Florentino, 20, has been tipped for big things and has already been linked with a host of clubs, including AC Milan, Manchester United, Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Madrid.


 



Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have also been credited with holding an interest in the Benfica midfielder as they plan for potential life in the Premier League next season.

If the Whites do land Florentino they will be signing a player who is on his way towards becoming elite, Tralhao feels.
 


The man who coached a young Florentino at Portuguese giants Benfica also believes that the midfielder is similar to Real Madrid's Casemiro in terms of the qualities he has.



"[He has] an exceptional talent and physical qualities totally in line with his footballing qualities", Tralhao told Bernabeu Digital.

"[He] has a very similar profile to Casemiro.
 


"From very early on, we realised that Florentino was on his way to becoming an elite player", he added.

Benfica have Florentino under contract until the summer of 2024 and have handed him 15 appearances over the course of the season so far.
 