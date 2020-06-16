He’s Like This Player – Former Coach of Leeds Target Florentino Luis On Elite Talent

Follow @insidefutbol





Joao Tralhao, who coached highly rated talent Florentino Luis in the youth ranks at Benfica, has compared the Leeds United midfield target with Real Madrid star Casemiro.



Florentino, 20, has been tipped for big things and has already been linked with a host of clubs, including AC Milan, Manchester United, Sevilla, Real Betis and Real Madrid.













Marcelo Bielsa's Leeds have also been credited with holding an interest in the Benfica midfielder as they plan for potential life in the Premier League next season.



If the Whites do land Florentino they will be signing a player who is on his way towards becoming elite, Tralhao feels.





The man who coached a young Florentino at Portuguese giants Benfica also believes that the midfielder is similar to Real Madrid's Casemiro in terms of the qualities he has.







"[He has] an exceptional talent and physical qualities totally in line with his footballing qualities", Tralhao told Bernabeu Digital.



"[He] has a very similar profile to Casemiro.





"From very early on, we realised that Florentino was on his way to becoming an elite player", he added.



Benfica have Florentino under contract until the summer of 2024 and have handed him 15 appearances over the course of the season so far.

