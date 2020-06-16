Napoli Not Dropping Interest In Newcastle United Linked Ciro Immobile

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are not dropping their interest in Newcastle United target Ciro Immobile, but Lazio's asking price is keeping the southern Italian side looking at Lille's Victor Osimhen.



Immobile has been in terrific form for Lazio this season, topping the Serie A goalscoring charts ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo with 27 strikes to his name.













His impressive performances has attracted the attention of Premier League side Newcastle, who are preparing a big money move for the Italian once their £300m takeover of the club by a Saudi Arabian-led consortium goes through.



The Magpies face competition in their pursuit of Immobile though with Serie A outfit Napoli hot on the heels of the Lazio striker.





Napoli are maintaining their interest in Immobile, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, but Lazio's asking price is an issue.







Lazio are claimed to want €70m to sell Immobile, while the striker himself wants wages to the tune of €4m per season.



As such, Napoli are keeping open the possibility of moving to sign Osimhen from Lille.





Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis is on good terms with his Lille counterpart and it is claimed that €40m plus Adam Ounas could do the trick for Osimhen.

