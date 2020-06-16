Newcastle United Identify Alternative To Ciro Immobile

Follow @insidefutbol





Newcastle United have identified an alternative to Lazio striker Ciro Immobile, as they prepare to switch their focus if they cannot land the 30-year-old.



The Magpies have been linked with putting together a big money offer to take Immobile to St James' Park as they plan for the 2020/21 Premier League campaign.













However, they are not certain of being able to snap him up and have already decided who to zero in on in the event they do need to focus on another target.



According to Italian outlet Calciomercato.com, Newcastle are thinking of Roma striker Patrik Schick.





Schick is on loan in the Bundesliga at RB Leipzig and has shone in Germany.







However, RB Leipzig have already informed Roma that they will not trigger the €29m purchase option in the loan and have yet to find common ground with the Italian side.



Schick has attracted interest from other clubs, with Tottenham Hotspur being floated as an option.





The striker though could be playing his football at Newcastle next season if the Magpies present an offer to Roma which the Italian side feel is acceptable; Roma paid €42m to sign him from Sampdoria.

