No One’s Got Head Start – West Ham Star Relaxed Over Restart

West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen believes that every Premier League team will be in the same boat when they return to action, as the games come thick and fast over the coming weeks.



The Premier League returns from a three-month break on Wednesday, with Aston Villa taking on Sheffield United, followed by Manchester City entertaining Arsenal.













Players were training on an individual basis before returning to training at their clubs and as such, Bowen feels it has been effectively a 12-week build-up to the return of the Premier League.



The fixture list is packed as the Premier League aims to finish as quickly as possible, but Bowen is relaxed as he feels that every side are in the same boat.





“It’s kind of been like an eleven or twelve-week build-up", Bowen told West Ham's official site.







“When the season gets under way, I think in the first week we’ve got three games.



"You pick it up as you go – everyone’s in the same boat.



"No one’s really got a head start, no matter how many games you play.



“With that continuity of playing games, the sharpness comes with it, but it’s been good to play practice games and blow all the cobwebs out that have been building up for 12 weeks.”

