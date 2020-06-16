Now We’ve Got 100 Per Cent Focus On Liverpool – Carlo Ancelotti

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti believes that the Toffees now have 100 per cent focus on Sunday's Merseyside derby against Liverpool and has revealed his team's work on the tactical side of their game.



The Toffees are set to resume their Premier League season with the big match against their local rivals this coming weekend.













Ancelotti is pleased with how the players have performed on the training pitch and insists the focus has now settled squarely on Jurgen Klopp's Reds.



The manager also took time to insist that the players have been working on their physical fitness and have improved a lot since getting back to training ten days previously.





“We are focused only on training and in the past week we concentrated more on the tactical aspect", Ancelotti told his club's official site.







“We know that on Sunday we are going to play a very important game, so now we can say we have a 100 per cent focus.



“The players improved their aerobic conditions a lot since we started to have open training on the full pitch and in the past 10 days made a lot of progress."





Heading to the match, the Toffees will be looking to improve on their three-game winless run, while Liverpool will look for their fifth win in their last six matches.



Liverpool will start as favourites to win the derby, but the result of the three-month break on each side leaves the jury out on what will happen.

