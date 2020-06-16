Nutritionist Won’t Like It – Celtic Star Reveals Favourite Cheat Meal

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic midfielder Nir Bitton has revealed his liking for fast food outlet Five Guys, though he admits that the club's nutritionist will not be happy to hear it.



The US-based restaurant chain specialises in hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries, something the 28-year-old knows is far from the perfect fuel for a footballer to put in his engine.













But the Celtic midfielder is a fan of what Five Guys bring to the table and admits he loves to tuck into one of their offerings when he has an opportunity.



Being asked by a fan on Twitter about his favourite cheat meal, the midfielder said: "Hahaha, I’m not sure the nutritionist will like this but Five Guys for me.





"Ok. You have to treat yourself from time to time!"







Bitton also took time to respond to a question on his favourite position on the pitch, insisting that he has had to make adjustments depending on the demands of the manager and loves to play where Neil Lennon wants him to.



"I joined as a central midfielder but over the years I have had to adapt myself to the manager and to help the team.





"I’ll play wherever the manager asks me to play."



The Israel international is one of the longest-serving players at Celtic Park, joining in 2013 and has so far managed 211 appearances for the club.

