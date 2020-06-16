Senior Players Must Do This Against Leeds United – Cardiff City Boss

Follow @insidefutbol





Cardiff City boss Neil Harris has called upon his players to make sure they are vocal on the pitch against Leeds United on Sunday.



Leeds are only a point clear at the top of the Championship table, while Harris’ men are only two points adrift of the playoff places and will be looking to secure a place in the top six.













Harris is well aware that playing behind closed doors will mean that the usual atmosphere will be lacking, which he feels is sure to reflect in the tempo at which the game is played.



However, the manager is taking it in his stride and insisted that it is up to the senior players to take charge on the pitch and made clear that he does not want his voice to be the only one echoing in the stadium.





Harris was quoted as saying by Dai Sports: “You hear everything in the ground and I’ve told my players that I don’t want my voice to be the only one in the stadium, the senior players have to take a lead as well.







“That’s why it was such a great experience for us ahead of the game against Leeds.



“I would have liked to have 25,000 Cardiff fans cheering us on next weekend, but it will be the same for both teams. We are really looking forward to it.





“The tempo of the games won’t be the same as we had in the matches back in March, partly because of the break we’ve had, but also because of the lack of atmosphere.



“The intensity to press might not be there to begin with.”



Championship leaders Leeds start as favourites to secure the three points on Sunday, but the Bluebirds will be keen to bank the win in the hopes of moving closer to securing a place in the playoffs.

