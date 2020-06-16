This Can Work In Our Favour – West Ham Attacker Jarrod Bowen On Upcoming Tests

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United attacker Jarrod Bowen believes that few will expect the Hammers to take points off fixtures against Wolverhampton Wanderers, Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea, but feels that can work in his side's favour.



The fight to secure Premier League safety is the mission for David Moyes' team as they return to league action against Wolves on Saturday.













The game against Nuno's side will be followed by tough London derbies against first Tottenham Hotspur and then Chelsea.



Bowen knows that West Ham will be written off by a number of people when it comes to taking points from the games coming their way, but he is keen to use the underdog status to their advantage.





“I’m itching to get at them. I said when I joined that playing the big teams is what you dream of", Bowen, who signed for West Ham in January, told his club's official site.







“We’ve got Wolves, Tottenham, Chelsea – three tough games – but we can play with a lot of confidence.



"We’re probably not expected to get much from the games, so we can work that in our favour.



“We’ve got three games so if we can pick up good results in those, it’ll give us a right headstart going into the last six."





West Ham sit outside the drop zone only on goal difference and face a battle to make sure they retain their Premier League status.



They lost 2-0 at Saturday's opponents Wolves in December.

