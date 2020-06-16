This Is His Valuation – Agent Gives View On Newcastle Linked Ciro Immobile

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Torino midfielder turned agent Massimo Brambati has had his say over what a fair valuation of Lazio striker Ciro Immobile is, with the hitman being linked with Newcastle United.



Immobile, 30, has hit a purple patch in Serie A this season, finding the back of the net on regular occasions and outscoring Cristiano Ronaldo and Romelu Lukaku, with 27 league goals.













His performances have seen him strongly linked with Newcastle, who could make a big money bid to snap him up when their takeover by a consortium involving the sovereign wealth fund of Saudi Arabia goes through.



The Magpies are expected to splash the cash and make a number of signings once they receive an influx of funds.





Ex-Torino midfielder Brambati, who now works as an agent, believes Immobile’s valuation should not be more than €60m as he feels the striker has already reached a mature age.







“For me his valuation is close to €55m”, Brambati told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.



“If not €55m then maybe €60m.





“The player is certainly valuable, but he has already reached a mature age.”



Immobile has also attracted interest from Napoli and in all competitions this term he has recorded a goal return of 30.

