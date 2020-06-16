This Is Only Thing – Former Leeds United Star On Whites’ Weak Point

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Mel Sterland believes that the biggest problem for Marcelo Bielsa's side has been their inability to kill teams off, with the Whites suffering on occasion because of it.



The Whites are set to resume their quest to earn promotion from the Championship against Cardiff City on Sunday, with the 58-year-old warning his former team against the habit of allowing teams to get back at them in spite of dominating possession.













On the first day of February, the Whites missed a host of chances to lose 1-0 against Wigan Athletic at Elland Road.



Against Sheffield Wednesday on 11th January, the Whites were yet again on the receiving end, conceding two goals in the space of seven minutes late in second half to lose the game 2-0.





Sterland believes looking at the big picture, with Leeds top of the table, there is little to complain about, but he is wary about their inability to kill teams off.







"The only thing about Leeds is they can't finish teams off", Sterland told the Yorkshire Evening Post.



"That's the only thing that does you in as you can have 80 per cent of the game and lose 1-0.





"There have been games at Elland Road recently like that where they hadn't killed the game off and you are under pressure then as the other time are always liable to score a goal.



"But you can't complain, we are top of the league, we are doing well so let's just hope Leeds can get back to where they belong."



Leeds have not played Premier League football since 2004, but will hope 2020 will see them once again back in the top flight.



