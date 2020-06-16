We Are Capable – Everton Star Admits Silverware Belief

Follow @insidefutbol





Everton defender Mason Holgate has revealed he would not have considered signing a contract extension at Goodison Park if he did not believe in the club’s ability to win trophies.



The Toffees last won a major accolade in 1995 when they lifted the FA Cup, winning 1-0 against Manchester United in the final.













However, the club are now looking to compete with the big boys in the Premier League, with significant investment being made in the squad and Carlo Ancelotti’s arrival proving to be a morale booster for the players.



Holgate stressed he signed a contract extension with the Toffees because he believes the club can compete for and win major trophies during his stay at the Goodison Park.





The 23-year old defender insists there would be no point in playing or training for games if there was no chance for the Merseyside club to win silverware.







“I want to win something at Everton”, Holgate told Everton's matchday programme.



“I wouldn’t have signed [the new deal] if I thought we couldn’t.





“I don’t understand why anyone would play football to muddle along.



“I want to play and to win things and with the team we are building, we are more than capable of doing that.



“If we weren’t, I don’t understand why I’d want to play here.



“What would I get out of turning up every week and going through the motions and not playing for anything?



“We are playing to win things.



“I hate losing and if everyone has that mentality it is going to be a good few years at Everton.”



Everton will face rivals Liverpool in a Merseyside derby this Sunday when they host the Reds in the return of Premier League football after a three-month break.

