Atalanta Set Valuation of Tottenham Hotspur Linked Pierluigi Gollini

Atalanta are not prepared to sit down to discuss the departure of Tottenham Hotspur and Roma target Pierluigi Gollini for less than €25m.



The shot-stopper has been a big part of Atalanta's success this season, with the club still involved in the Champions League and sitting fourth in Serie A.











Gollini could be a man in demand in the summer transfer window with Tottenham and Roma both linked with holding an interest in him.



And Atalanta have an asking price in mind for Gollini, according to Italian daily Tuttosport.





It is claimed that Atalanta would want to receive a bid of between €25m and €30m to even sit down and discuss the possibility of Gollini being sold.







The 25-year-old was signed, initially on loan by Atalanta, from Aston Villa in the 2017 January transfer window.



He has found his best form back on Italian soil and has kept seven clean sheets for Atalanta this season.





The club have the goalkeeper on a contract running until 2023 and Gollini has been capped by Italy at international level, making his bow last year against Bosnia in a Euro 2021 qualifier.

