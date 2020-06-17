Don’t Know How Much Chelsea Would Want – Agent of Blues Star On Serie A Club Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Emerson Palmieri's agent has insisted there is nothing lined up between his client and Inter and is clear he will only speak to Chelsea about the defender's future when he has a bid to show them.



The left-back has been repeatedly linked with a return to Serie A over the last six months, with Antonio Conte's Inter one of the teams credited with an interest.











Italy boss Roberto Mancini has indicated that Emerson needs to make sure he is playing regularly ahead of Euro 2021, something which has not bee the case at Chelsea.



The left-back has made just 14 appearances in the Premier League for Chelsea this season, while only clocking 108 minutes of Champions League action.





Asked about Mancini's comments and links with Inter, Emerson's agent Fernando Garcia told Italian outlet FcInterNews.it: "I can't speak for him [Mancini].







"There is nothing official with Inter, but we are certainly talking about a great club.



"And [Antonio] Conte is a top coach.





"But I have not consulted Chelsea, so I don't know how much they could ask for the player.



"I could only do it in front of an official proposal", he added.



Chelsea landed Emerson from Italian side Roma in the 2018 January transfer window and the Brazil-born defender still has another two years left to run on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

