He’s Got Quality – Nantes Boss Bemoans Departing Liverpool Star Not Being At Training

Nantes coach Christian Gourcuff has bemoaned not having Pedro Chirivella with him to start training, with Liverpool not having yet released him to train with the French side.



The midfielder rejected the offer of a new contract at Liverpool and opted to sign a three-year deal at Nantes.











However, Chirivella's Liverpool deal does not run out until 30th June and he has not been made available to start training with Nantes, who returned to the grass earlier this week.



Coach Gourcuff is unhappy at not having the 23-year-old at his disposal, but has stressed just how highly he rates the Liverpool man, explaining where he intends to play him to make use of his qualities.





"I would have liked for him to be with us for resumption [of training], especially for his integration [into the squad]", Gourcuff told reporters on the sidelines of training.







"Pedro has quality with his passes, is always available for the team, in the typical Spanish midfield style.



"Of course that interests me. He has very specific qualities and will play essentially as a central midfielder."





Nantes were only able to finish in 13th place in Ligue 1 this season, with the campaign called off early and Paris Saint-Germain handed the title.

