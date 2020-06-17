I Am Convinced – Former Lazio Star On How Ciro Immobile Will React To Newcastle Temptation

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Lazio defender Ernesto Calisti has backed Ciro Immobile to turn down a big money proposal from Newcastle United and stay at the capital club.



Newcastle, who could soon be taken over by a group including Saudi Arabia's public investment fund, have been linked with making a lucrative offer to Immobile, who is this season's Serie A top scorer, to persuade him to move to St James' Park.











A switch to Newcastle would see Immobile earn a big rise on the amount he currently takes home at Lazio, but Calisti is convinced that the striker will not give in to temptation due to a desire to see out his career at the Stadio Olimpico.



"As far as what Immobile feels, he wants to end his career in Rome", the former Lazio man told Italian outlet Tutto Mercato.





"It is clear that in the face of such a proposal there may be a temptation [to go].







"But I am convinced that in the end he will stay with Lazio."



Calisti also feels that even if Lazio were to win Serie A this season it would not push Immobile to go; the striker could feel he would be leaving Lazio at the best time.





"I think it could be one more reason to stay", he explained, "and be victorious in the Champions League with the Italian flag."



Immobile has netted an astonishing 30 goals in 33 appearances across all competitions for Lazio so far this season, including a superb run of 16 goals in 14 Serie A games earlier in the campaign.

