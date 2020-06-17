I Don’t Believe That – Liverpool Legend Bats Away Suggestion On Jurgen Klopp’s Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has rejected the suggestion that Jurgen Klopp could leave the Reds in the summer after winning the Premier League title.



Klopp's side are expected to be crowned champions in the coming weeks after establishing a commanding lead in the Premier League.









The German will have led Liverpool to the Premier League and the Champions League during his time in charge, but Hamann does not think that means he will leave Anfield.



Hamann pointed to Klopp signing a new contract recently as evidence that he is thinking long term at Liverpool and will be in charge next season.





"I do not believe that", Hamann told German outlet Sportbuzzer when asked if Klopp could leave after winning the title.







"He renewed his contract not too long ago, when it was already clear that they were likely to become champions.



"That is why I assume that he will also be managing Liverpool next year."





Hamann also stressed that Liverpool winning the Premier League ranks level with the club's Champions League triumph in 2019 due to the length of time they have gone without winning it and the manner of the expected victory.



"You can win the Champions League if you are not the best team in Europe. It can happen", the 2005 Champions League winner explained.



"But you cannot be champions if you are not England's best team.



"Winning the Premier League title after so many years and in the way [they are] is as high as the Champions League."



Liverpool will resume their Premier League push on Sunday when they play rivals Everton in the Merseyside derby.

