Intensity And Drive Won’t Be Lacking – Tottenham Star On Games Without Fans

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Eric Dier admits that the fans will be missed when Spurs play out the Premier League season behind closed doors, however he insists that the side's intensity and drive will not be absent.



The Lilywhites resume their campaign with a match against Manchester United this Friday, with another fixture against West Ham set for Tuesday.













While players across the Premier League are relishing the chance to return to action, fans will be missing from all the games as matches take place behind closed doors.



Dier admits that he wants to play in front of fans and experience what they bring to the game.





However, the Tottenham star is clear that the supporters being absent will not lead to the players lowering their intensity and drive.







“Obviously you want to play in full stadia, you want to feel and be part of the emotion of the crowd, that’s what makes playing for us so special", Dier told his club's official site.



"But there is always that intensity, drive and willingness to win. That’s always there, with or without fans. That will always exist."





Dier involved in a match inside an empty stadium when England took on Croatia in a UEFA Nations League clash in October 2018.



And the Spurs player, explaining the experience, said: "Take someone like Luka Modric – I didn’t take him to be the character he was when I was just watching, he was very vocal, very demanding of his team-mates.



"I’d played against him quite a few times and I never really had that feeling from him.



"However, playing in an empty stadium, I got that side of him.



"That really stood out to me.



"You can hear each other a lot better, which at times is helpful, but the sound of the ball and the sound of everyone moving around is quite strange."



Tottenham will be looking to hit the ground running when they return to action as they eye a late dash for a Champions League spot.

