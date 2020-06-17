Leroy Sane On Bench – Manchester City Team vs Arsenal Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Manchester City have named their starting eleven and substitutes for tonight's Premier League meeting with Arsenal at the Etihad Stadium.



The Citizens sit second in the table as the Premier League returns and hold a four-point lead over third placed Leicester City.













Boss Pep Guardiola has reported no injury issues for Manchester City, but has admitted his players have not yet hit peak fitness, with a period of individual training being followed by just a few weeks of preparation at training grounds.



Manchester City lost 2-0 at Manchester United before the Premier League was suspended.





For tonight's game, Guardiola has Ederson between the sticks, while in defence he opts for Kyle Walker, Eric Garcia, Aymeric Laporte and Bernard Mendy. Ilkay Gundogan slots into midfield with Kevin De Bruyne, while Riyad Mahrez and David Silva will look to provide for Gabriel Jesus and Raheem Sterling.







The former Barcelona coach has options on the bench if he wants to shake things up tonight, including Sergio Aguero, Rodrigo and Leroy Sane.





Manchester City Team vs Arsenal



Ederson, Walker, E Garcia, Laporte, Mendy, Gundogan, De Bruyne, Silva (c), Mahrez, Jesus, Sterling



Substitutes: Carson, Aguero, Zinchenko, Rodrigo, Sane, Bernardo, Fernandinho, Otamendi, Foden

