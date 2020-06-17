Ligue 1 Side Rule Out Swoop For Chelsea Star Due To Costs of Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Nice have ruled out making a move to sign Chelsea midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko after concluding he is too expensive.



The Ligue 1 side are looking to add a defensive midfielder to the ranks and ran the rule over a swoop to sign Chelsea's Bakayoko, who spent the season on loan at Monaco.











However, signing the midfielder would have required an investment of between €25m and €30m, and the French side deem that too expensive, according to French magazine France Football.



They are instead focusing on Everton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin.





Bakayoko has been linked with a host of clubs in recent weeks, including AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain.







However, the costs of a deal are presently working against the midfielder securing another exit from Stamford Bridge.



Bakayoko made a total of 23 appearances for Monaco over the course of his loan spell and grabbed a goal in a 4-1 defeat against PSG.





He still has another two years left to run on his contract at Chelsea and it remains to be seen where he will be playing his football in 2020/21.

