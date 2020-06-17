Nicolas Pepe On Bench – Arsenal Team vs Manchester City Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester City vs Arsenal

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 20:15 (UK time)



Arsenal have officially named their starting line-up and substitutes to go up against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City at the Etihad Stadium this evening.



The match represents each teams' first of the Premier League restart and Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta will be keen for his side to hit the ground running.













Arsenal were on a winning run of three Premier League games when the season was suspended and Arteta's men are looking to climb from their current placing of ninth in the table.



The Gunners were thrashed 3-0 at the Emirates Stadium earlier this season when the two teams came face to face.





Arteta picks Bernd Leno in goal, while Hector Bellerin slots in at right-back and Kieran Tierney at left-back. Shkodran Mustafi and Pablo Mari are in central defence. Granit Xhaka and Matteo Guendouzi will look to control midfield, while Joe Willock, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka start.







If the Arsenal manager needs to make changes then he has a bench full of options, including Alexandre Lacazette and Nicolas Pepe.





Arsenal Team vs Manchester City



Leno, Bellerin, Mustafi, Mari, Tierney, Xhaka, Guendouzi, Willock, Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka



Substitutes: Martinez, Luiz, Kolasinac, Maitland-Niles, Ceballos, Nelson, Pepe, Martinelli, Lacazette

